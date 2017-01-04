Rolls-Royce Debut for Emirates

Current Issue

January 2017In the January issue of Airliner World, we bid a fond farewell to Cathay Pacific’s last Boeing 747s and we witness the maiden flight of the Airbus A350-1000. We also head off the beaten track, hunting rare and classic Soviet-era aircraft in remotest Siberia, and we chat with Finnair’s ebullient CEO Pekka Vauramo about the carrier’s bold expansion plans. <br><br>Elsewhere in this edition, we cast an eye on the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which is now making tangible progress after a long and difficult gestation. We also put Cessna’s entry-level Mustang jet through its paces, find out how Romania’s self-billed ‘smart flying’ carrier Blue Air is finding its niche in Europe’s highly competitive market and we profile Oakland International Airport, which is reinforcing its position as an alternative gateway to Northern California. <br><br>Lastly, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including fleet consolidation at Emirates, Air Astana takes delivery of its first A320neo, Ryanair reveals plans for a new base at Frankfurt and Lufthansa retires its final 737s. We also have all of our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.

