Asian Duo Get Maiden A320neos

Photo: All Nippon Airways' first Airbus A320neo departs on a pre-delivery test flight. (Airbus)

Two Asian carriers have taken delivery of their first Airbus A320neos.

Airbus A320-271 B-8545 (c/n 6975) was handed over to China Southern Airlines from the manufacturer’s Hamburg/Finkenwerder facility on December 14. It was followed two days later by B-8637 (c/n 7129). The jets, which have been leased from AerCap, are the first of 24 examples the SkyTeam carrier has on order.

All Nippon Airways became the first Japanese carrier to take delivery of an A320neo when it received JA211A (c/n 7401) on December 16. The aircraft features Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1100G-JM engines and is configured in a two-class layout with eight Business Class seats and 138 in Economy. The carrier will start scheduled regional services with the aircraft in January.