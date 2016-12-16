Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Merger Gets Go-Ahead

Published: December 16th, 2016

Photo: (Photo NIKI)

 

The Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) has approved plans to launch a new European leisure carrier under a joint venture with TUI.  The deal, which remains subject to regulatory approval, will see elements of several airlines merge together under a new brand, operating a combined fleet of 60 aircraft and flying point-to-point services to key leisure markets across the Continent.

The Vienna-based airline, expected to launch services in April, will come about through the wholesale reorganisation of Etihad’s strategic partner airberlin.  The German carrier is set to surrender its 49.2% stake in Austrian subsidiary Niki to the joint-venture.  This will be complemented by 14 Boeing 737s, owned by TUI offshoot TUIfly, but currently operating under a long-term wet-lease to airberlin.

Ownership of the joint venture will be split between TUI (24.8%) and Etihad (25%) while the remaining 50.2% will be retained by the existing private foundation NIKI Privatstiftung.

