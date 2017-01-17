A Bumper Deal for SpiceJet

Photo: Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet now has commitments for 205 new aircraft from the US manufacturer. (Boeing)

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet has placed a firm order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The contract, which was signed in New Delhi on January 13, also includes purchase rights for 50 additional jets of an unspecified type. When added to SpiceJet’s existing orderbook for 42 MAX 8s, plus 13 examples that were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing’s website, this increases the airline’s total commitment to 205 aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2018 and running through to 2024.

Ajay Singh, SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director, remarked: “The Boeing 737 class of aircraft has been the backbone of our fleet since we began, with its high reliability, low operation economies and comfort. With the Next-Generation of 737 and the 737 MAX we are sure that we can be competitive and grow profitably.” He added that the 50 purchase rights include the option to select widebody aircraft, which SpiceJet could potential use for a new low-cost, long-haul operation.

Ray Conner, Boeing Vice Chairman, commented: “We are honoured to build upon more than a decade of partnership with SpiceJet with this commitment of up to 205 aeroplanes. The economics of the 737 MAXs will allow it to profitably open new markets, expand connectivity within India and beyond.”