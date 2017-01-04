Another A350 for Sichuan Airlines

Photo: Airbus A350 tail. (Airbus)

Sichuan Airlines has firmed up a deal to acquire an Airbus A350-900 from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The widebody jet, which is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2019, will be drawn from the US lessor’s existing order backlog.

Commenting on the deal, ALC’s Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Jie Chen said: “Sichuan Airlines is a loyal and respected customer that has leased A330-200, A330-300, A319, and A321 aircraft from ALC. Later this year, Sichuan will receive the first A320neo and A321neo leased into China from ALC, also on long term leases and from our order book.”

The incoming A350 will be used primarily on the Chendu-based carrier’s transpacific network, linking major cities in China with the US and Canada. It is expected to be joined by a further three examples acquired from Dutch lessor AerCap, the first of which is scheduled to arrive later this year.