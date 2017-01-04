Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Another A350 for Sichuan Airlines

Another A350 for Sichuan Airlines

Published: January 4th, 2017

Photo: Airbus A350 tail. (Airbus)

 

Sichuan Airlines has firmed up a deal to acquire an Airbus A350-900 from Air Lease Corporation (ALC).  The widebody jet, which is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2019, will be drawn from the US lessor’s existing order backlog.

Commenting on the deal, ALC’s Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Jie Chen said: “Sichuan Airlines is a loyal and respected customer that has leased A330-200, A330-300, A319, and A321 aircraft from ALC.  Later this year, Sichuan will receive the first A320neo and A321neo leased into China from ALC, also on long term leases and from our order book.”

The incoming A350 will be used primarily on the Chendu-based carrier’s transpacific network, linking major cities in China with the US and Canada.  It is expected to be joined by a further three examples acquired from Dutch lessor AerCap, the first of which is scheduled to arrive later this year.

 

Posted in News Tagged with: , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP