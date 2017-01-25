CityJet Completes Cimber Deal

Photo: CityJet has signed a Conditional Purchase Agreement for six Bombardier CRJ900s, with options on a further four examples. (Bombardier)

Dublin-based CityJet has completed the acquisition of Danish regional carrier Cimber from SAS Scandinavian Airlines. The deal, which is expected to be finalised on January 31, sees the Irish carrier assume control of Cimber, its 11-strong fleet of Bombardier CRJ900s and its entire Copenhagen-based network, which is flown on behalf of SAS. It also includes the extension of CityJet’s own wet-lease agreement with the Scandinavian flag carrier from three years to six.

Commenting on the acquisition, CityJet Executive Chairman Pat Byrne said: “This new SAS contract and the growth delivered by the acquisition of Cimber advances CityJet’s stated strategy of building its role as a provider of regional jet capacity to airlines across Europe and follows our successful inauguration of services on behalf of SAS in March 2016. We welcome the new staff members of Cimber into the CityJet family, joining the 870 current employees, including almost 200 based in the Nordic region.”

Elsewhere, CityJet has signed a provisional commitment to replace Cimber’s 11 CRJ900s with up to ten new-build examples. Under the terms of the Conditional Purchase Agreement signed on January 24, the Irish carrier will acquire six aircraft, with four purchase options. These are in addition to CityJet’s existing commitment for 12 examples placed last April, eight of which are already in service with the remaining four due for delivery later this year. The airline’s entire CRJ fleet will continue to operate for SAS Scandinavian Airlines.