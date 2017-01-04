Delta Cancels Dreamliner Order

Photo: Delta Air Lines has cancelled its order for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Boeing

Georgia-based Delta Air Lines has cancelled its order for 18 787 Dreamliners after reaching an agreement with Boeing. The SkyTeam carrier inherited the deal in 2008 as part of its merger with Northwest Airlines.

“Delta is one of the world’s largest operators of Boeing aircraft and our valued partnership with Boeing will remain strong as we safely and comfortably serve our customers across the world every day,” said Greg May, Senior Vice President – Supply Chain Management and Fleet. “This business decision is consistent with Delta’s fleet strategy to prudently address our widebody aircraft needs.”

The carrier confirmed its two other outstanding orders with Boeing, covering a total of 120 737-900ERs, remain unaffected.