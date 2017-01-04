Delta Cancels Dreamliner Order

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: January 4th, 2017

Photo: Delta Air Lines has cancelled its order for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Boeing

 

Georgia-based Delta Air Lines has cancelled its order for 18 787 Dreamliners after reaching an agreement with Boeing.  The SkyTeam carrier inherited the deal in 2008 as part of its merger with Northwest Airlines.

“Delta is one of the world’s largest operators of Boeing aircraft and our valued partnership with Boeing will remain strong as we safely and comfortably serve our customers across the world every day,” said Greg May, Senior Vice President – Supply Chain Management and Fleet.  “This business decision is consistent with Delta’s fleet strategy to prudently address our widebody aircraft needs.”

The carrier confirmed its two other outstanding orders with Boeing, covering a total of 120 737-900ERs, remain unaffected.

