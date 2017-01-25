E-Jets for Airlink

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: January 25th, 2017

Photo: Embraer

 

Independent regional carrier Airlink is leasing three Embraer 170s and two E190s from ECC Leasing.  The aircraft will start arriving with the South African airline in the first half of the year.  Airlink already operates a large fleet of Embraers consisting of ERJ 135, ERJ 140 and ERJ 145 variants.

Rodger Foster, CEO of Airlink, said: “This is the beginning of the implementation of a well-planned growth and modernisation strategy for Airlink that includes replacing our current fleet of Avro RJ85s over the next three years.”

Airlink plans to acquire 13 E-Jets in total and is currently sourcing the additional eight.  The aircraft are suited to the airline’s operating environment including short field and hot and high flying.

Foster added: “The E190’s ETOPS [Extended Twin Engine Operations] capability and range present Airlink with new market opportunities to address isolated destinations that were previously beyond our reach and in some instances that have never enjoyed the privilege of reliable scheduled air services.”

