Flynas Joins NEO Club

Photo: Signing ceremony held in Riyadh as Flynas orders 80 Airbus A320neos. (Airbus)

Saudi Arabia’s leading low-cost carrier Flynas has signed an agreement with Airbus for 60 A320neo Family aircraft. In addition, it has converted 20 previously ordered A320ceos into A320neos, bringing its total firm order to 80 jets. Deliveries are due to start in 2018, and will run through to 2026.

Ayed Al Jeaid, Chairman, NAS Holding Group commented: “Flynas has come a long way to establish itself as a highly-reputed airline in Saudi Arabia. With the introduction of new aircraft technology, we are confident of our ability to provide the best services to our customers. We are also looking forward to being the first airline in the Kingdom to be successfully listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, which will offer equity ownership to the public.”

Bander Al Mohanna, Chief Executive Officer, NAS Holdings Group, added: “We have operated exceptionally well with our existing A320 fleet, which has allowed us to maintain high performance standards in operations and passenger experience. We have an ambitious growth vision and this new A320neo order will further support out plans to be a leading low-cost carrier with the most advanced and efficient technology, enabling us to strengthen our offerings within and outside of Saudi Arabia.”