GoAir Doubles A320neo Commitment

Photo: John Leahy, Airbus COO – Customers, and GoAir CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer announced the Indian low-cost carrier’s MOU for 72 more A320neos at the Farnborough International Airshow. Airbus

Mumbai-based GoAir has firmed up an order for 72 Airbus A320neos, taking its firm commitments for the type to 144.

The deal was finalised on December 30 and comes on the back of an MOU signed during last year’s Farnborough International Airshow.

The low-cost carrier took delivery of its first A320neo in June and now has four in service.

“The A320neo provides the latest technical innovations and unbeatable economics. We are happy to offer our passengers the most modern and comfortable cabins. This new order will further strengthen our network by adding more domestic and international routes in the years to come,” said GoAir Managing Director & CEO, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.

GoAir was the first carrier to operate the A320neo in the Spaceflex configuration with 186 seats.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft COO – Customers John Leahy, said: “We are delighted that GoAir has renewed its confidence in Airbus. By doubling its order to 144 aircraft, GoAir will benefit from a greatly expanded network.”