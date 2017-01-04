Iran Air Finalises Airbus Order

Photo: Iran Air's first Airbus A321 EP-IFA (c/n 7418) undergoes a pre-delivery test flight at Hamburg/Finkenwerder. AirTeamImages.com/Dirk Grothe

Agreement has been reached between Iran Air and Airbus over a firm order for 100 aircraft. The deal includes 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 jets and follows an initial commitment signed last January.

“Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration”, said Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO.

The Tehran-based airline’s initial commitment also included a requirement for 12 A380s, but the super jumbo has been axed from the final deal.

Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO, said: “This is a landmark agreement not only because it paves the way for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Our overall accord includes pilot training, airport operations and air traffic management so this agreement is also a significant first step in the overall modernisation of Iran’s commercial aviation sector.”

The European manufacturer says the agreement is subject to US Government Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) export licences, required for products containing 10% or more US technology content, which were granted in September and November 2016.