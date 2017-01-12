Iran Air Takes Delivery of First A321

Photo: Iran Air has taken delivery of its first A321, EP-IFA (c/n 7418). Airbus

Airbus has completed the handover of the first A321 to Iran Air. The historic moment came in Toulouse on January 11 and is the first airframe from a 100-strong order placed by the carrier in December. The aircraft is registered EP-IFA (c/n 7418) and is configured with 12 seats in Business Class and 182 in Economy.

“This significant milestone marks the first practical step in Iran Air’s ambitious passenger aircraft fleet renewal and its stronger presence in international civil aviation. Iranian travellers can be proud with our selection of the world’s most modern single-aisle aircraft,” said Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO. “Iran Air is delighted with this first Airbus delivery and congratulates everyone involved who made it possible. Today signals that with international collaboration and co-operation, we can achieve mutually beneficial commercial goals.”

Fabrice Bregier, President, Airbus Commercial Aircraft and Chief Operating Officer Airbus, stated: “Today is a momentous occasion and I congratulate Iran Air on taking delivery of its first new aircraft in many years. As we take these first steps together, we stand ready to support the development and modernisation of Iran Air. Clearly in a country of 80 million people, there is a need for the latest passenger aircraft to meet domestic as well as international demand.”

Iran Air’s deal includes 46 A320 Family jets, 16 A350s and 38 A330 Family aircraft. Airbus’ COO – Customers, John Leahy revealed that two of the A330s are aircraft that were built for another customer but which never entered commercial service.

Airbus reiterated the delivery complies with all relevant international laws. The Toulouse-based manufacturer says it coordinated closely with regulators in the EU, US and elsewhere to ensure understanding and full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA).