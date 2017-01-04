Island Air Selects Q400

Photo: Island Air has selected the Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprop. Bombardier

Hawaiian regional carrier Island Air has taken delivery of the first of three 78-seat Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprops it is leasing via Irish firm Elix Aviation Capital.

“As we look to expand our regional route network and connect local residents and visitors across the islands, the reliable, operationally flexible and cost efficient Q400 turboprop is the perfect choice to take our airline to the next level,” said David Uchiyama,‎ CEO and President, Hawaii Island Air. “Additionally, the comprehensive support from Bombardier in acquiring the aircraft and integrating them into our network reconfirms our decision to utilise this manufacturer and superior product for our fleet renewal and expansion strategy.”

Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, added: “The technologically advanced, environmentally friendly Q400 aircraft is ideal for operations in Hawaii’s hot, humid, topographically diverse landscape and will serve Island Air well as it strives to achieve its business objectives.”