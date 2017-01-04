Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Island Air Selects Q400

Island Air Selects Q400

Published: January 4th, 2017

Photo: Island Air has selected the Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprop. Bombardier

 

Hawaiian regional carrier Island Air has taken delivery of the first of three 78-seat Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprops it is leasing via Irish firm Elix Aviation Capital.

“As we look to expand our regional route network and connect local residents and visitors across the islands, the reliable, operationally flexible and cost efficient Q400 turboprop is the perfect choice to take our airline to the next level,” said David Uchiyama,‎ CEO and President, Hawaii Island Air.  “Additionally, the comprehensive support from Bombardier in acquiring the aircraft and integrating them into our network reconfirms our decision to utilise this manufacturer and superior product for our fleet renewal and expansion strategy.”

Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, added: “The technologically advanced, environmentally friendly Q400 aircraft is ideal for operations in Hawaii’s hot, humid, topographically diverse landscape and will serve Island Air well as it strives to achieve its business objectives.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP