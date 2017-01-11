Jeju Air Makes 737 Order

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: January 11th, 2017

Photo: Jeju Air has ordered three 737-800s. Boeing

 

South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air has been named as the customer for a previously undisclosed order for three Boeing 737-800s.

The deal, which is valued at nearly $300m at current list prices, marks the airline’s first direct-purchase from Boeing.

“This acquisition is a major step in our growth strategy,” said Ken Choi, CEO, Jeju Air.  “We fully understand the benefits of owning and operating airplanes, which is what drove our decision to purchase these airplanes.  We are confident that this order will enable Jeju Air to further strengthen our position as a leading low-cost carrier in Northeast Asia.

“In addition, the 737 forms the backbone of our fleet and it has been a reliable work-horse for our airline over the past decade.”

Jeju Air currently operates an all-Boeing fleet consisting of 26 737-800s.  The airline began operations as South Korea’s first low-cost carrier in 2006 and now serves 40 domestic and international destinations.  Jeju Air’s new jets will be fitted with the Boeing Sky Interior featuring larger window reveals, LED mood lighting and larger pivot overhead stowage bins.

Ihssane Mounir, SVP, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We are honoured to partner with Jeju Air as they continue to strengthen their presence in the competitive Northeast Asian market.  This order is a testament of the market-leading efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort of the 737.”

