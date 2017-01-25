Making Waves

Photo: Waves plans to adopt a hybrid operating model, combining scheduled services with Uber-style on-demand travel. (Waves)

Guernsey-based air taxi start-up Waves has applied for an Air Operator Certificate ahead of its planned launch later this year. The carrier, created by entrepreneur Nick Magliocchetti and backed by local private equity investors, will initially lease up to three Cessna 208B Grand Caravans and plans to adopt a hybrid operating model, combining scheduled services with Uber-style on-demand travel. It says passengers will be able to book flights via an app, accessing timetabled connections (flown up to four-times per hour) or creating bespoke trips for individuals or groups of travellers.

Waves added that fares will be significantly lower than regular airline services – flights between Guernsey, Jersey and Alderney will reportedly be available for between £45 and £75. Longer term, the carrier hopes to add links to points in the UK and Europe by 2018.