Manchester Expansion for BA

Published: January 31st, 2017

Photo: All flights will be operated using an Embraer 190. (Photo British Airways)

 

British Airways will launch seven new routes from Manchester Airport this summer as well as adding three new destinations to its Stansted operations.

From May, the carrier will begin seasonal services from Manchester to Alicante, Malaga, Ibiza, Palma, Mykonos and Nice.  It will also introduce a weekly flight to London City Airport.  All routes will operate once a week at weekends, with the exception of the Ibiza which will be three times a week.

Stansted will welcome new connections to Florence, Geneva and Nice as well as increased frequency on routes to Ibiza and Palma.  Seasonal flights to Malaga and Faro will also return.

All flights will be operated using BA CityFlyer’s Embraer 190s.

Alex Cruz, British Airways CEO and chairman, said: “These are the destinations that our customers tell us they want to fly to so we look forward to a busy summer.  In addition, the Thursday night flight from London City, in the heart of the capital’s commercial district, will provide commuters with a valuable air link back to Manchester, with the return flight to London City on a Sunday.”

