Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News More MAXs for Travel Service

More MAXs for Travel Service

Published: January 5th, 2017

Photo: Travel Service has order five more Boeing 737 MAX 8s. Boeing

 

Czech carrier Travel Service has finalised an order for five additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, valued at $550m at current list prices.

Travel Service, which already operates a fleet of 32 737s, initially placed an order for three 737 MAXs at the 2013 Paris Air Show.

“We are pleased to add more 737 MAXs to our original order and we look forward to receiving the first one to become the first airline to operate the 737 MAX in this region,” said Roman Vik, CEO, Travel Service.

Travel Service operates regular flights under the SmartWings brand, as well as charter flights and private business jet flights.

Monty Oliver, Vice President, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We are delighted that Travel Service continues to place its faith in our products with this new, increased order for the 737 MAX.  This airplane will be a great addition to its fleet providing the airline with unmatched fuel efficiency and its passengers with superior comfort.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP