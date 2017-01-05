More MAXs for Travel Service

Photo: Travel Service has order five more Boeing 737 MAX 8s. Boeing

Czech carrier Travel Service has finalised an order for five additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, valued at $550m at current list prices.

Travel Service, which already operates a fleet of 32 737s, initially placed an order for three 737 MAXs at the 2013 Paris Air Show.

“We are pleased to add more 737 MAXs to our original order and we look forward to receiving the first one to become the first airline to operate the 737 MAX in this region,” said Roman Vik, CEO, Travel Service.

Travel Service operates regular flights under the SmartWings brand, as well as charter flights and private business jet flights.

Monty Oliver, Vice President, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We are delighted that Travel Service continues to place its faith in our products with this new, increased order for the 737 MAX. This airplane will be a great addition to its fleet providing the airline with unmatched fuel efficiency and its passengers with superior comfort.”