NAC Acquires ATRs from ALC

Photo: ATR

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has acquired 25 ATR turboprops from Air Lease Corporation. The deal includes 23 ATR 72-600s and two ATR 42-600s, which are currently leased to nine airlines.

“We are delighted to have completed this transaction with ALC. We look forward to serving the needs of our new clients and further expanding our relationship with our existing clients,” said Martin Møller, Chairman of Nordic Aviation Capital.

The purchase, which was announced on January 5, increases NAC’s fleet to 380 aircraft.