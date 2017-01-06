Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

NAC Acquires ATRs from ALC

Published: January 6th, 2017

Photo: ATR

 

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has acquired 25 ATR turboprops from Air Lease Corporation. The deal includes 23 ATR 72-600s and two ATR 42-600s, which are currently leased to nine airlines.

“We are delighted to have completed this transaction with ALC.  We look forward to serving the needs of our new clients and further expanding our relationship with our existing clients,” said Martin Møller, Chairman of Nordic Aviation Capital.

The purchase, which was announced on January 5, increases NAC’s fleet to 380 aircraft.

