Orkney Extension for Loganair

Photo: Loganair has been awarded a four year contract to operate the Orkney inter-island air service. (Loganair)

Scottish carrier Loganair will continue to operate Orkney inter-island air services after securing a new four-year Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract. The deal, which followed a competitive tendering process, starts on April 1 and will see the airline maintain vital links between Kirkwall, North Ronaldsay, Sanday, Stronsay, Eday Westray and Papa Westray with its fleet of Britten-Norman BN-2 Islanders.

Commenting on the contract, Loganair Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles said: “It’s a privilege to be selected to provide air services to the community of Orkney for another four years. The contract award is a testament to the dedication of our team of pilots, engineers and ground staff in Orkney who operate these essential air-links every day.” He added: “This year’s contract award is particularly special as it will take us into and beyond the 50th anniversary of our presence in Orkney.”

The inter-island air services, inaugurated by Loganair in September 1967, includes the famed link between Westray and Papa Westray, which can be flown in as little as 47 seconds and is officially recognised as the world’s shortest scheduled flight.