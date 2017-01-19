Regional One Acquires CRJ900s

Photo: Bombardier

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Asset Management has remarketed 13 second-hand CRJ900s to Regional One. Two of the jets were owned by Bombardier with the other 11 remarketed on behalf of a third party.

Nine of the aircraft have already been delivered to the Miami-based company, eight in 2016 and one this year. The remaining four are scheduled for delivery later this year.

Regional One is a purchaser, lessor and seller of aircraft, aircraft parts, engines, engine parts and other related support items for regional/commuter aircraft worldwide.