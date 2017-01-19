Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Regional One Acquires CRJ900s

Regional One Acquires CRJ900s

Published: January 19th, 2017

Photo: Bombardier

 

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Asset Management has remarketed 13 second-hand CRJ900s to Regional One.  Two of the jets were owned by Bombardier with the other 11 remarketed on behalf of a third party.

Nine of the aircraft have already been delivered to the Miami-based company, eight in 2016 and one this year.  The remaining four are scheduled for delivery later this year.

Regional One is a purchaser, lessor and seller of aircraft, aircraft parts, engines, engine parts and other related support items for regional/commuter aircraft worldwide.

Posted in News Tagged with: , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP