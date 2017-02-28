500 and Counting for Engine Alliance

Photo: The GP7200 now powers 125 A380s, including 90 examples in service with Emirates. (Emirates)

Engine Alliance is celebrating its 500th engine on wing. The manufacturer, a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney, reached the milestone on February 28 when Dubai-based carrier Emirates took delivery of its 90th GP7200-powered Airbus A380.

“We have a lot to be proud of as we kick off 2017. Along with the 500th engine instalment, the GP7200 fleet has now accumulated one million engine cycles,” said Dean Athans, President of Engine Alliance. “Passengers love the A380. Their excitement about the airplane motivates us to keep the GP7200 the quietest, most reliable, most efficient A380 engine out there.”

The GP7200, one of two engine options offered for the European superjumbo, now powers 125 A380s, accounting for around 60% of the global fleet. This includes 10 examples each with Air France and Korean Air, eight with Etihad Airways and seven with Qatar Airways in addition to those in service with Emirates.

Elsewhere, Engine Alliance has added two new engine overhaul centres to its network: Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre in Dubai and Pratt & Whitney Eagle Services Asia in Singapore. The new facilities will complement the company’s workshops at GE Wales and Air France Industries.