A330neos for Air Mauritius

Photo: Air Mauritius is leasing two A330-900neos from ALC. Airbus

Air Mauritius has agreed long-term leases for two Airbus A330-900neos with Air Lease Corporation. The two aircraft will join the carrier in September and October 2018, replacing two A340-300Es whose leases expires in November and December 2018. Air Mauritius will initially deploy the aircraft on medium haul routes to Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Delhi and Perth.

The A330-900s will be configured in a two-class layout accommodating 291 passengers with 28 fully lie-flat seats in Business Class and 263 in Economy. The jets will also feature a new inflight entertainment system as well as Wi-Fi.

“This decision follows a thorough evaluation process and accelerates the fleet renewal program of the airline with another state of the art aircraft,” Air Mauritius said in a statement.

“The replacement of the two A340-300E by the A330-900 aircraft is key to modernising the fleet of Air Mauritius and will offer enhanced passenger experience and comfort, operating efficiencies and technological innovation. The new aircraft will also allow Air Mauritius to improve its products and competitiveness in the current dynamic and challenging market environment.”

Air Mauritius also has six A350-900s on order and has announced it is deferring delivery of the last two from 2020 to 2023.