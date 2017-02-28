A350 Debut for Air Caraïbes

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: February 28th, 2017

Photo: Air Caraïbes took delivery of its first A350-900 on February 28. (Airbus)

 

French Caribbean carrier Air Caraïbes has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350 XWB.  The jet, F-HHAV (c/n 082) – acquired on lease from AerCap – was handed over to the Les Abymes, Guadeloupe-based airline on February 28 during a ceremony at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse.

The aircraft is expected to enter revenue service on March 2.  (Airbus)

It was then ferried to Paris/Orly ahead of its maiden commercial service to Pointe-à-Pitre and Fort-de-France on March 2.

The aircraft features the European manufacturer’s ‘Airspace by Airbus’ cabin, accommodating 389 passengers in a three-class configuration including 18 in Business, 45 in Premium Economy and 326 in Economy.

From left: Air Caraïbes’ Marc Rochet and Jean-Paul Dubreuil, alongside Airbus EVP Programmes Didier Evrard, Rolls-Royce President – Civil Aerospace Eric Schulz and AerCap President and CCO Philip Scruggs.  (Airbus)

 

