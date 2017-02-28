A350 Debut for Air Caraïbes

Photo: Air Caraïbes took delivery of its first A350-900 on February 28. (Airbus)

French Caribbean carrier Air Caraïbes has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350 XWB. The jet, F-HHAV (c/n 082) – acquired on lease from AerCap – was handed over to the Les Abymes, Guadeloupe-based airline on February 28 during a ceremony at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse.

It was then ferried to Paris/Orly ahead of its maiden commercial service to Pointe-à-Pitre and Fort-de-France on March 2.

The aircraft features the European manufacturer’s ‘Airspace by Airbus’ cabin, accommodating 389 passengers in a three-class configuration including 18 in Business, 45 in Premium Economy and 326 in Economy.