Air India Receives First Neo

Photo: Air India's first Airbus A320neo, VT-EXF (c/n 7459). Airbus

Flag carrier Air India has taken delivery of the first of 14 Airbus A320-251neos it is leasing from Kuwaiti-based Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO). The aircraft, VT-EXF (c/n 7459), was flown to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 16 where it received a traditional water cannon salute from the fire department. The jet will undergo crew familiarisation before entering commercial service on the Delhi to Chennai route at the end of the month.

This is also the first neo handed over to ALAFCO from its order for 85 A320neo Family aircraft. They were ordered in two separate batches, at the 2011 Dubai Airshow (50) with 32 more added in February 2012.