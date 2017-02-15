AirAsia X Heads to the US

Photo: AirAsia X has received approval to launch services to the US. (Airbus)

Malaysian low-cost long-haul carrier AirAsia X has outlined plans to introduce links to Honolulu. The four-times weekly service will operate between Kuala Lumpur and Hawaiian capital via Osaka, Japan starting on June 17.

AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said: “This is the game-changing destination we have all been waiting for. By connecting Asean and North Asia to the US with our low fares, we will make it possible for those who could only dream of a vacation across the Pacific to take that trip. We wish to thank all the relevant authorities and governments for their support in making this a reality.”

The route launch came just two weeks after AirAsia X received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate services into the US for the first time. The approval allows the carrier to operate from Malaysia to any US destination.

Meranun added: “This is a major milestone for AirAsia X. Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific. As part of our growth plans, we are also looking to resume our very popular London rotations, and are working towards securing the necessary approvals.”