Airbus Transfers Jets to Museum

Photo: Airbus

Airbus has transferred A380 MSN4 to the Museum of Air and Space at Paris/Le Bourget. The jet is the first of four aircraft the European manufacturer has pledged to donate to museums, with A320 MSN1, A340-600 MSN360 and A380 MSN2 set to go Aeroscopia in Toulouse.

A380 MSN4 was delivered to Le Bourget on February 14 where it will be prepared for display at the museum. After undergoing technical work, including structural preservation, it will be refurbished to showcase its operational role with a special exhibit created inside to enable the greatest possible number of people to visit it. The attraction is set to open in 2018.

The aircraft destined for Aeroscopia will be maintained by Airbus Heritage in Toulouse, within the Airbus plant, and moved across to the museum over the next two years. An area in the northern part of the attraction has been made ready for them.