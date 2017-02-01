Bigger Dreamliners for LOT

Photo: LOT Polish Airlines is leasing three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to complement its existing fleet of -8s. (Photo LOT Polish Airlines)

LOT Polish Airlines has concluded a deal to lease three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from Aviation Capital Group. The Polish carrier already has six 787-8s and plans to operate the larger variant on its flagship routes to New York and Chicago. LOT intends to operate the -9s, the first of which is scheduled to be delivered to Warsaw in March 2018, in a three-class configuration seating 24 passengers in Business Class, 21 in Premium and 249 in Economy Class. The 787-9 will be the largest aircraft in LOT’s history.

Rafał Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, said: “With the 787-9 we will open a new chapter in our history. This aircraft will give as an opportunity to significantly increase the capacity on our existing, most popular routes, in addition to opening new ones.”

“This aircraft is the best for our flagship connections, such as New York and Chicago. Thanks to the increased capacity and lower costs, we will be able to accommodate more passengers for relatively lower prices.”

Milczarski stated that after debuting on flights to the US, LOT plans to use the 787-9s on services to Asia as well.

Two more 787-8s are due to be delivered to the Polish national carrier in July and August enabling it to expand its international network. New York, Chicago, Toronto, Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo already enjoy Dreamliner services from Warsaw with new routes to Los Angeles and Newark launching in April. From August LOT will also use the Dreamliner on direct flights between Krakow and Chicago.

Fleet expansion is a key part of the airline’s growth strategy, with the Warsaw-based airline also set to take delivery of four Boeing 737-800s and two 737 MAX 8s this year.