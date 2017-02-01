Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Cessna Celebrates

Published: February 1st, 2017

Photo: The CJ3 is the sixth generation of the popular Citation business jet family, a class of jet designed to be economical and high-performing. (Textron Aviation)

 

Textron Aviation company, Cessna is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the first Citation delivery.

The maiden jet, a Citation 500, was handed to American Airlines in January 1972, where it was used for the development of the carrier’s training programme.  Since then Cessna has delivered more than 7,000 examples to customers around the world with the fleet amassing nearly 35 million flight hours.

Kriya Shortt, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, commented: “This milestone marking 45 years of industry leadership is really a celebration of the thousands of people through the years – customers and employees – who have made the Citation family of business jets the world leader.”

There are currently eight Citation models in production consisting of the Mustang, M2, CJ3+, CJ4, XLS, Latitude, Sovereign and the  X+, with a further two models, the Longitude for the super mid-size market and the Hemisphere, Textron Aviation’s entry into the large-cabin market, under development.

