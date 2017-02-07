Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News China Southern Lines up 787-9s

China Southern Lines up 787-9s

Published: February 7th, 2017

Photo: ALC will place five Boeing 787-9s with China Southern Airlines. (Photo Boeing)

 

Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines has finalised long term lease agreements with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Three are scheduled for delivery in 2019, starting in the first quarter, with the remaining two following in 2020. The General Electric GEnx powered aircraft come from ALC’s existing order book with Boeing.

ALC currently has Airbus A320s, A321s, and Boeing 737-800s placed with China Southern.­

“We are pleased to further grow our relationship with one of the premier airlines in China and a long term strategic customer for ALC,” said Jie Chen, ALC’s Executive VP and Managing Director, Asia.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP