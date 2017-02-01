Irish AOC for SAS

Photo: SAS has secured an AOC in Ireland and will open bases in London and Spain. (Photo SAS)

SAS is establishing a new AOC in Ireland and opening operational bases in London and Spain. The airline says it is taking the measures to make it more competitive in the face of intense price pressure and rising demand for leisure travel in Europe.

“In line with SAS’s strategy of focusing on those customers who travel frequently to, from and within Scandinavia, the majority of SAS’s airline operations will continue to be based in Scandinavia moving forward. The establishment of new bases means we can complement our Scandinavian product and, in time, build an even broader network with a superior schedule to the benefit of our customers,” explained Rickard Gustafson, SAS President and CEO.

The Star Alliance member intends to have its new operations up and running for the winter 2017/18 season, with aircraft based in London and Spain having the same customer offering and appearance as other airline operations at SAS.