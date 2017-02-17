Juneyao Finalises Dreamliner Order

Photo: Juneyao Airlines has agreed a deal for five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Boeing

Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines has finalised an order for five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The deal includes options for five more examples and is valued at $1.32bn at current list prices. It represents Juneyao’s first order with Boeing and its first for widebody aircraft.

“Our strategic vision is to develop into an international airline that provides high quality service with an extended network, while ensuring excellent profitability,” said Wang Junjin, Chairman, Juneyao Airlines. “Today’s order is set to play a key role in our growing business in the years to come, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Boeing into the future.”

Juneyao Airlines was founded in 2005 and began operations the following year. It is one of China’s largest private carriers and provides domestic and regional services. Its international network includes Japan, South Korea and Thailand and it plans to launch routes to North America, Europe and Australia by 2020. Juneyao’s current fleet consists of 41 Airbus A320s and 19 A321s.

Rick Anderson, VP of Sales for Northeast Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We are pleased to welcome Juneyao Airlines as a new Boeing customer. This order is an endorsement of their confidence in the 787 Dreamliner, which is the first choice for many single-aisle operators to start widebody operations.”