Lufthansa’s Maiden A350 Introduced in Style

Photo: Lufthansa welcomed its first Airbus A350 with a spectacular party in Munich. (Photo Lufthansa/Oliver Roesler)

More than 2,000 employees and guests were treated to a spectacular light show as Lufthansa welcomed its first Airbus A350-941, D-AIXA (c/n 074), with a glamorous party in Munich on February 2.

Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa’s CEO, told guests that the aircraft was a milestone in the carrier’s strategy.

“We are fascinated by the innovations the A350 XWB brings,” he added.

The aircraft, which has been named after the city of Nuremberg, is configured with 48 seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy. Lufthansa has 25 examples on order and will base its first ten A350s in Munich, launching services on February 10 to Delhi and then Boston.

Cabin installations were completed by Lufthansa Technik in its maintenance hangar in Munich and a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) has been issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency.

“A total of 20 employees from our team worked with colleagues from Munich, Hamburg and Frankfurt on the aircraft over the past three weeks,” said Sven Pawliska, who heads up the long-haul aircraft maintenance at Lufthansa Technik in Munich. “The installation of the Premium Economy Class and new self-service racks in the Business Class were among the upgrades that are most visible to passengers.”