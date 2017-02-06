Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Lufthansa’s Maiden A350 Introduced in Style

Lufthansa’s Maiden A350 Introduced in Style

Published: February 6th, 2017

Photo: Lufthansa welcomed its first Airbus A350 with a spectacular party in Munich. (Photo Lufthansa/Oliver Roesler)

 

More than 2,000 employees and guests were treated to a spectacular light show as Lufthansa welcomed its first Airbus A350-941, D-AIXA (c/n 074), with a glamorous party in Munich on February 2.

Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa’s CEO, told guests that the aircraft was a milestone in the carrier’s strategy.

“We are fascinated by the innovations the A350 XWB brings,” he added.

The aircraft, which has been named after the city of Nuremberg, is configured with 48 seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy.  Lufthansa has 25 examples on order and will base its first ten A350s in Munich, launching services on February 10 to Delhi and then Boston.

Cabin installations were completed by Lufthansa Technik in its maintenance hangar in Munich and a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) has been issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency.

“A total of 20 employees from our team worked with colleagues from Munich, Hamburg and Frankfurt on the aircraft over the past three weeks,” said Sven Pawliska, who heads up the long-haul aircraft maintenance at Lufthansa Technik in Munich.  “The installation of the Premium Economy Class and new self-service racks in the Business Class were among the upgrades that are most visible to passengers.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP