More Boeings for Singapore Airlines

Photo: Singapore Airlines has signed a LOI for more Boeing jets. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has signed a letter of intent for 20 Boeing 777-9s and an additional 19 787-10 Dreamliners, plus six options for both types. The Star Alliance carrier is the launch customer for the 787-10, having previously ordered 30 examples.

The 777-9s are scheduled for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year and the 787-10s for delivery from 2020/21.

“Today’s major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position,” said SIA CEO, Goh Choon Phong.

“We are continuing to invest for the future of the SIA Group. This order is also another demonstration of our commitment to further growing the Singapore hub, as we will be able to offer even more travel options for our customers.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister said: “Singapore Airlines has been a valued Boeing customer for more than 50 years and we are honoured they have selected the 777X and additional 787-10s to expand its future widebody fleet. We appreciate the trust, commitment and endorsement of Singapore Airlines, and look forward to delivering market-leading capability to one of the world’s most widely respected industry leaders.”