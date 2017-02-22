Penzance Heliport Approved

Photo: Cornwall Council has granted planning permission for a new heliport that will reinstate the vital air link between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly. (Penzance Heliport)

Cornwall Council has granted planning permission for a new heliport in Penzance. The £2m project, launched by a group of private investors known as Penzance Heliport Ltd, includes construction of a new terminal, apron and hangar near the site of the former facility at Eastern Green.

The public consultation, which started last October, generated more than 2,600 messages of support for the heliport. Local councillors approved the application after hearing it would bring “significant benefits for local businesses and visitors”.

Robert Dorrien-Smith, owner of Tresco Island and an investor in the initiative, said the decision “marks the start of the project that we believe will bring about a revival for the islands and dramatic improvements for their residents, businesses and visitors.” He added: “The volume – but also the content – of the public support demonstrates without a doubt the importance of this project to the future of tourism on Scilly, and in Cornwall as a whole.”

Helicopter services from the new facility to the Isles of Scilly are expected to start in spring 2018 with a fleet of 15-seat AgustaWestland AW139s.