Austrian Airlines Welcomes First airberlin A320

Austrian Airlines has begun operations using the first of five Airbus A320s being wet leased from airberlin. The jet, D-ABZA (c/n 3532), has been repainted in Austrian Airlines colours and debuted with the carrier on March 7, operating flight OS779 from Vienna to Skopje.

The second jet, D-ABZC (c/n 3502), is scheduled to enter service today (March 8), with the remaining three aircraft following between now and April. The wet leased aircraft will be used across the Austrian Airlines network, flown by airberlin crews wearing the German carrier’s uniform. The jets will also wear ‘Operated by airberlin’ titles.

“With the five aircraft from airberlin, we will take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our leading position at our hub Vienna”, Austrian Airlines CEO Kay Kratky explained. “We are proud that we are in a position to actively participate in shaping the market consolidation process.”

Thomas Winkelmann, airberlin CEO, said: “The wet lease agreement is another crucial element on the way to restructuring airberlin and we are very much looking forward to the cooperation with Austrian Airlines.”

The five wet leased aircraft takes Austrian Airlines’ fleet of Airbus A320 Family jets to 36.