bmi regional Borrows Superjet

Published: March 15th, 2017

Photo: bmi regional is wet-leasing a Sukhoi Superjet from CityJet. SuperJet International

 

bmi regional is wet-leasing Sukhoi Superjet 100, EI-FWB (c/n 95108), from CityJet to provide extra capacity. The 98-seat aircraft has been operating from the carrier’s Bristol hub since March 12 flying on its connections to Paris/Charles de Gaulle and Aberdeen.

Talking exclusively to Airliner World, bmi regional’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jochen Schnadt, said the move was predominantly because the carrier has “more opportunities than we are able to fly ourselves”.  He added: “I think it is also fair to say it gives us a great opportunity to use it as a bit of a testbed commercially to see how we can make it work in our setup.”

Schnadt said bmi regional would only have the SSJ100 for a “number of weeks”.

