BOC Aviation Adds More MAX 8s

Published: March 22nd, 2017

Photo: BOC Aviation has ordered 13 more Boeing 737 MAX 8s. Boeing

 

BOC Aviation has placed an order for 13 additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.  The latest purchase agreement takes the lessor’s commitment to 209 aircraft from the Boeing Next-Generation 737 Family including 74 MAX 8s.

“Airlines are attracted by the 737 MAX 8’s lower operating costs and fuel efficiency, and we are delighted to announce the inclusion of these additional aircraft as we build our future delivery pipeline,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and CEO of BOC Aviation.

Dinesh Keskar, Senior VP, Asia Pacific & India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “BOC Aviation’s purchase for an additional 13 737 MAX 8s is a testament to the superior value, performance and economics the 737 MAX will bring to airlines around the world.”

