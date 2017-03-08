Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Boeing 737 MAX 9 Debut

Published: March 8th, 2017

Photo: Boeing has rolled out the first 737 MAX 9. Boeing

 

Boeing unveiled the newest member of its 737 Family when it rolled out the maiden MAX 9 at Renton, Washington State, on March 7.  The CFM LEAP-1B-powered aircraft will now undergo system checks, fuelling and engine runs prior to beginning its flight test campaign in the coming weeks.

“The 737 MAX team continues to do a fantastic job getting us to these important milestones right on schedule,” said Keith Leverkuhn, VP and General Manager of the 737 MAX Program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.  “Our primary focus is delivering an aircraft that has the legendary reliability our 737 customers depend on, plus the optimised flexibility and range capability they desire.”

The 220-seat aircraft has been designed with a 3,515 nautical mile (6,510km) range and is scheduled to enter service in 2018.

 

