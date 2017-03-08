CFM-Powered A321neo Certified

Photo: The CFM LEAP-1A variant of the A321neo has been certified. Airbus

Airbus has secured joint Type Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration for its CFM International LEAP-1A powered A321neo.

“The A321neo offers operators the perfect balance between fuel efficiency, comfort and environmental performance. It is the clear market leader in the 200-plus seat category,” said Fabrice Brégier, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Today’s certification is a rewarding tribute to all the teams who have been instrumental in achieving this essential milestone.”

Airbus accumulated more than 400 flight hours from more than 160 flights during the variant’s certification programme. The CFM-powered A321neo follows the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM variant which was certified in December.