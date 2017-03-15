DAE Acquires ATR Portfolio

Photo: ATR

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has purchased a portfolio of ATR 72-600s from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). This addition takes DAE’s fleet of the type to 57 while the lessor has options for a further 20 examples from the manufacturer.

Khalifa AlDaboos, Managing Director of DAE said: “DAE firmly believes in the potential of the ATR 72-600 in regional networks, both in terms of its technical capabilities as well as the superior customer experience it provides. Especially in emerging markets, the ATR 72-600 has proven to be an invaluable asset that we will continue to invest in.”