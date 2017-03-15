Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News DAE Acquires ATR Portfolio

DAE Acquires ATR Portfolio

Published: March 15th, 2017

Photo: ATR

 

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has purchased a portfolio of ATR 72-600s from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). This addition takes DAE’s fleet of the type to 57 while the lessor has options for a further 20 examples from the manufacturer.

Khalifa AlDaboos, Managing Director of DAE said: “DAE firmly believes in the potential of the ATR 72-600 in regional networks, both in terms of its technical capabilities as well as the superior customer experience it provides. Especially in emerging markets, the ATR 72-600 has proven to be an invaluable asset that we will continue to invest in.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP