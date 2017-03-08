E195-E2 Rolled Out

Photo: Embraer has rolled out the first E195-E2, PR-ZIJ. Embraer

Embraer has rolled out the first E195-E2 at its São José dos Campos facility near São Paulo, Brazil. The type is the largest of the second-generation E2-Jet Family and offers three more rows of seats than the current generation E195. It has been designed to carry 120 passengers in a two-class layout or 146 in a single class configuration with a 450-nautical mile (833km) increase in range over the current generation model, enabling trips of up to 2,450 nautical miles (4,537km).

“The E195-E2 has the potential to significantly change the fleet profile of airlines around the world. With a 20% lower cost per trip and a cost per seat similar to larger aircraft, the E195-E2 becomes the ideal aircraft for regional business growth as well as low-cost business plans and complementing existing mainline fleets” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Embraer says the E195-E2’s wing has the highest aspect ratio among single-aisle jets, improving the jet’s fuel efficiency. The Brazilian manufacturer also claims that the aircraft’s “intelligent combination of materials” enables it to carry 10% more passengers than its direct competition and still have the same weight.

Luís Carlos Affonso, COO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “We introduced in the proven E-Jets platform all new technologies that would add value to customers. One example is the fourth generation of fly-by-wire, which allowed a 20% reduction of the empennage area, minimising drag and weight. The airplane will save up to 24% in fuel and 20% in maintenance costs per seat, when compared to the current E195. A portion of these savings will be achieved with the new engine technology, but the greatest competitive advantage of the E195-E2 lies in the optimisation of its structure and of its various systems.”

Two aircraft will be used for the E195-E2 certification campaign. The initial prototype, PR-ZIJ (c/n 19020005), will be used for the aerodynamic and performance tests, with the second airframe used for the validation of maintenance tasks and the interior. Both aircraft will be flying by the end of the year. The E195-E2 is expected to enter service in the first half of 2019.