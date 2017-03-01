Etihad Agrees EgyptAir Codeshare

Photo: Etihad's new codeshare deal with EgyptAir will be rolled out over three phases. (Airbus)

Etihad Airways and EgyptAir will extend their partnership after signing a new codeshare agreement. The deal, announced on March 1, will be rolled out in three phases, initially covering services between Cairo and Abu Dhabi. It will be expanded at a later date to give the UAE flag carrier access to major points across Africa via the Egyptian capital, while EgyptAir will gain entry onto key routes to Australia and the Far East via Abu Dhabi.

The third and final phase will see Etihad adding its ‘EY’ code onto domestic flights across Egypt. No timescale has been confirmed.

Etihad CEO Peter Baumgartner said: “EgyptAir is one of Africa’s most established and renowned airlines with an extensive network spanning cities across the African continent. This new codeshare agreement reinforces our commitment to a partnership strategy with airlines around the world that provides guests with more travel options to destinations worldwide. Our newest partner will also help further promote tourism, cultural and business opportunities between the UAE and Africa.”

Captain Sherif Ezzat, EgyptAir Chairman and CEO added: “The agreement will open new skies to our customers and we look forward to working with Etihad Airways to offer all guests a superior service provided by our highly skilled and professional crews.”