FAA Certification for MAX 8

Photo: The FAA awarded Boeing an Amended Type Certificate for its 737 MAX 8. Matthew Thompson/Boeing

Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 has been certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This paves the way for the manufacturer to begin delivering the aircraft to customers.

Certification was achieved after a comprehensive test programme that took just over a year and included four aircraft, plus ground and laboratory testing. The FAA has granted Boeing an Amended Type Certificate for the 737 MAX 8, verifying the design complies with required aviation regulations and is safe and reliable.

“This certification is a true testament to the dedication and commitment of our entire MAX team throughout the process, from airplane design to flight testing,” said Keith Leverkuhn, VP and General Manager, 737 MAX Program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The Renton team looks forward to delivering superior efficiency, reliability and design to our customers as they start to receive their 737 MAX aircraft in the next few months.”