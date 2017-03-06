FAI Phases out last Learjet 35A

Photo: Carlos Salinas, CEO of Mexican Operator, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance and Siegfried Axtmann FAI Chairman at the handover ceremony. FAI

Nuremberg-based special mission operator FAI rent-a-jet has bid farewell to its last Learjet 35A, D-COKE (c/n 447). The aircraft has been sold to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance of Mexico and has been reregistered XA-DOC. It was handed over to the CEO of the Mexican firm, Carlos Salinas, during a ceremony at Albrecht Duerer International Airport in Nuremberg on February 26.

FAI’s decision to retire the Learjet 35A is based on rising demand for larger cabins in the air ambulance market as well as economic factors. The German firm had operated four Learjet 35As, clocking up 38,000 hours across the fleet.

“Today is an emotional day. This Learjet type was our first Learjet aircraft and served as the engine for the company´s growth in the field of air ambulance,” said FAI´s Founder and Chairman, Siegfried Axtmann. “I hope that it will perform many happy landings for its new owner.”

FAI’s group fleet now consists of two Learjet 55s, 11 Learjet 60s, five Challenger 604s, three Global Express, a Premier 1A and a King Air 350. Another Challenger 604 and Global are due to be added shortly.

“Sooner or later FAI will also outsource its remaining two Learjet 55 models by replacing them with Learjet 60s and we will be in the good position of operating only two different aircraft models (Learjet 60 and Challenger 604) across our worldwide air ambulance service”, added Axtmann.