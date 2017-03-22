HIA Joins the Elite

Photo: Staff from Hamad International Airport celebrate their success at the 2017 Skytrax World Airport Awards. HIA

Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) has become just the sixth facility in the world to receive Skytrax’s ‘5-Star Airport’ ranking. The rating is awarded by the London-based aviation institute to airports providing first class facilities for its passengers combined with excellent service from airport staff. It takes into account the front-line areas for departures, arrival and transfer, including airport facilities, customer service, security, immigration, shopping outlets and food and beverage facilities. Doha joins Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo/Haneda and Munich as five star facilities.

Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer, COO of HIA, said: “Joining the elite of airports and being the first airport in the Middle East to earn five stars from Skytrax is an honour, and a direct result of the thousands of people who ensure HIA operates smoothly every day, every flight. No matter how long our guests are with us, we strive to make their journey flawless and memorable. This acknowledgement is highly gratifying, and will continue to motivate us to create an exceptional experience for everyone.”

HIA, which has only been operational for three years, has enjoyed several strategic milestones over the past 12 months, including the launch of its iBeacon enabled mobile app, the introduction of the dual passenger train shuttle to concourses D and E and the opening of multiple duty free stores.

The Qatari airport also enjoyed success at the 2017 Skytrax World Airport Awards, held in Amsterdam where it was named the “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the third consecutive year and awarded “Best Staff Service in the Middle East” for the second year running.