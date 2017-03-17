Introducing LEVEL

Photo: IAG's new low-cost long-haul carrier, LEVEL, will fly two new A330s. IAG

International Airlines Group (IAG) has named its new low-cost long-haul carrier LEVEL. The airline will launch in June with flights from Barcelona to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana. It will fly two new Airbus A330s configured with 293 seats in Economy and 21 in Premium Economy. Initially the airline will operate with flight and cabin crew supplied by Iberia.

Willie Walsh, IAG Chief Executive, said: “LEVEL is an exciting new IAG airline brand which will bring a stylish and modern approach to flying at prices that are even more affordable. It will benefit from having the strength of one of the world’s largest airline groups behind it.

“LEVEL will become IAG’s fifth main airline brand alongside Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling. It will complement our existing airline portfolio and further diversify our current customer base.

“Barcelona is Vueling’s home base and this will allow customers to connect from Vueling’s extensive European network onto LEVEL’s long-haul flights.

“This is just the start. We’re really excited about the opportunities for expansion and we plan to bring LEVEL to other European destinations”.

Customers flying in Premium Economy will enjoy complimentary checked luggage, meals and seat selection. Those travelling in Economy will be able to purchase these extra services while high speed internet will be offered to all passengers with prices starting at €8.99. Travellers will also be able to earn and redeem Avios – the loyalty currency for IAG’s airlines.

Flights to LA begin on June 1 operating twice weekly while Oakland will launch the following day and be flown three times per week. Services to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic will be flown twice weekly from June 10 with Buenos Aires coming online on June 17 with three flights per week.