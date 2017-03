Photo: Iran Air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330, EP-IJA. Airbus

Airbus has delivered Iran Air’s first A330-243, EP-IJA (c/n 1540). The jet was originally built for Avianca Brasil but never entered service with the carrier and had been stored at Teruel, Spain.

Iran Air’s A330-200 is configured with a two-class cabin layout with 32 seats in Business Class and 206 in Economy. It is the first of 54 widebody jets included in the carrier’s 100-airframe order placed in December 2016.