Current Issue

April 2017In the April issue of Airliner World, we bring you the 2017 edition of our UK and Ireland Airlines Guide, plus we profile London/Southend-based niche operator extraordinaire Jota Aviation, fly on Lufthansa’s new Airbus A350 WXB and join Franco-Italian manufacturer ATR for its first biofuel trial. <br><br>Elsewhere in this edition, we pay a visit to Palm Springs, one of Southern California’s fastest growing airports, and we re-examine the vexing disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, three years after the aircraft went missing. We also remember the versatile Soviet workhorse, the Tupolev Tu-134, and we put FlyJSim’s Boeing 727 Series v2 X-Plane add-on through its paces. <br><br>Lastly, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including details of a major Boeing order from Singapore Airlines, SAS Scandinavian Airlines pursues an Irish AOC, AirAsia X heads to the US, British Airways expands its Manchester operations and Qatar Airways launches the world’s longest non-stop flight, plus a preview of Air Canada’s new livery and a snapshot from St Maarten. We also have all of our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, and we give you the opportunity to win a year’s subscription to Airliner World in our caption competition.

Buy Print Buy App