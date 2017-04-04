Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Airbus A319neo Makes First Flight

Published: April 4th, 2017

Photo: Airbus has completed the first flight of the A319neo. Airbus

 

Airbus has successfully completed the maiden flight of the A319neo, D-AVWA (c/n 6464). Powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, the smallest member of the A320neo Family, took off from Hamburg/Finkenwerder on March 31, landing at the manufacturer’s Toulouse facility after a five hour test flight.

Experimental test pilots Michel Gagneux and Eckard Hausser had the honour of conducting the first flight and were assisted by Test-Flight Engineer Jean Michel Pin and flight test engineers Sylvie Loisel-Labaste and David O’nions.

The A319neo, which can accommodate up to 160 passengers, will be based in Toulouse where the flight test programme will be completed. Airbus says the flight campaign will focus primarily on aircraft handling qualities, autopilot and performance and systems, building on the required engine tests that already have been performed with the A320neo and A321neo.

Experimental test pilots Michel Gagneux and Eckard Hausser conducted the first flight. Airbus

