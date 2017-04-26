Alitalia Dispute Continues

Photo: Airbus

Alitalia faces an uncertain future after workers voted down a preliminary deal over job and pay cuts.

The ailing Italian flag carrier’s shareholders had provisionally approved a support package worth almost €2bn, needed to fund a comprehensive restructuring of the airline. However, it was conditional upon the approval of a new collective labour agreement, under which Alitalia would cut more than 2,000 of its 12,500-strong workforce, and reduce aircrew wages by up to 32%.

In a compromise reached with the trade unions on April 14, this was reduced to 1,700 redundancies and an 8% pay cut, but a ballot of members saw the revised deal rejected, jeopardising the refinancing package.

Reflecting on the vote, James Hogan, Vice Chairman of Alitalia, and President and CEO of the Etihad Aviation Group (which holds a 49% stake in the carrier), said: “We deeply regret the Alitalia staff vote outcome, which means all parties will lose: Alitalia’s employees, its customers and its shareholders, and ultimately also Italy, for which the airline is an ambassador all over the world.”

He added: “Alitalia’s shareholders, including Etihad Airways, have provided vast amounts of financial and commercial support during the past three years. Jointly with the Italian shareholders, Etihad had reaffirmed its strong commitment and principal willingness to support the airline with a package worth nearly €2 billion in aggregate to help fund Alitalia’s new five-year business plan. A key condition to this commitment was that an agreed and concerted effort would be made by all interested parties, including the unions.

“The preliminary agreement with union, which was made possible and supported by the union leaders, Alitalia management, the Italian Prime Minister and three government ministers, would have helped secure Alitalia’s future. The rejection of this agreement in the staff ballot is deeply disappointing.”

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni called for emergency talks on the fate of the carrier, a perennial loss-maker, on April 25, but senior government officials have repeatedly ruled out a tax payer-funded bailout of the airline. The carrier’s management team remain locked in talks with shareholders and the Italian government. It is not immediately clear whether a new financing deal will be forthcoming.